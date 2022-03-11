Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Lessened by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.3% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

BND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,883,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,192. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.29 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

