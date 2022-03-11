Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 21.6% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

