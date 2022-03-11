Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is WealthNavi Inc.’s Largest Position

WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 33.8% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned 0.62% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,850,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $92,484,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

