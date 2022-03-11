Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lessened by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 13.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $85,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after buying an additional 161,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after buying an additional 98,986 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,204,000 after buying an additional 365,282 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,292,000 after purchasing an additional 319,191 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $214.91 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $199.50 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

