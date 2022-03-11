Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Up 211.1% in February

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $74.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.78 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

