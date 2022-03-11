Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.99 and last traded at $74.89. 66,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 50,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.85.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.74.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.