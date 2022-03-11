Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 624.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after purchasing an additional 392,414 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

