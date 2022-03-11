VAULT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,253.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00004110 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $864,623.67 and $1,253.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.82 or 0.06592761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,661.21 or 0.99765967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00041977 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,866 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

