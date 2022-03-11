VeChain (VET) Market Cap Hits $3.00 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and $249.35 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000085 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007231 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

