Vega Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $643,533.00 (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.16 or 0.00013186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $66.83 million and approximately $643,533.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 12,950,513 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

