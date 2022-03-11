Veil Hits Market Capitalization of $816,691.73 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Veil has a total market cap of $816,691.73 and approximately $1,458.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veil has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,062.54 or 0.99919358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00071308 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00247443 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00136869 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.11 or 0.00263757 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004905 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00034527 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.