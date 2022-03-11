Velas 1-Day Volume Hits $8.55 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $501.05 million and $8.55 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002262 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004548 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,273,071,386 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.