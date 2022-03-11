Velo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.26 Million (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Velo coin can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velo has a market capitalization of $35.96 million and $2.26 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

