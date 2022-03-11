Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder Sells $15,239,912.00 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 7,619,956 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $15,239,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VLDR stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.12. 19,199,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,627,798. The stock has a market cap of $420.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a negative net margin of 345.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,557 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 1,033.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 774,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 741,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 851.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 663,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

