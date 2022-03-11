Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. Venus Concept posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Venus Concept news, major shareholder Healthquest Partners Ii, L.P. bought 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,700,000 shares of company stock worth $2,127,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 21,169,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751,601 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Venus Concept by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 3,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Venus Concept by 485.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 329,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Venus Concept by 262.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 244,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Venus Concept stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.40. 2,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,305. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

