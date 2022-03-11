Verasity Market Capitalization Achieves $89.64 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $89.64 million and $56.74 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

