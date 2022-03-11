Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,647 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Verb Technology worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VERB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 710.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,820 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the second quarter worth about $561,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Verb Technology by 29.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

VERB stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.