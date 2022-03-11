Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,744. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $167.37 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,446 shares of company stock worth $4,670,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,487,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.