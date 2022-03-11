Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 238.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,105 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Verra Mobility worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 85.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.70 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

