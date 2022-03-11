Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $6.97

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $6.75. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

