Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $6.97

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $6.75. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.66.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)
Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
