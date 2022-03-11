Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Insider Sells $115,198.71 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $115,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fmr Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Fmr Llc sold 13,190 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $388,577.40.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Fmr Llc sold 35,574 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,068.96.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Fmr Llc sold 149,853 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $4,679,909.19.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,344. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,551,000 after purchasing an additional 628,747 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,138,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,704,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,500,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 637.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,355 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,601,000 after purchasing an additional 131,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VERV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

