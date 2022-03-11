Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.80 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0778 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $1,589.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.12 or 0.00270320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001274 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001789 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

