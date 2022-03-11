Viad (NYSE:VVI) Trading 4% Higher

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.06. 453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 131,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVI. Sidoti cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Viad by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,515,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viad by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,881,000 after buying an additional 29,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viad by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

