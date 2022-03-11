Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DSP. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $62.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $474.65 million and a PE ratio of 0.65.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $112,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 107,668 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 1,326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 993,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

