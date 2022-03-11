VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,567 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,602,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock remained flat at $$27.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 131,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

