Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Trading Up 4.9%

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.91 and last traded at $80.78. Approximately 967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 313,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.32.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,076,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vicor by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

