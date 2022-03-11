Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.68

Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.68 and traded as low as $7.15. Vince shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 2,161 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $87.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $87.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.90 million. Vince had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vince in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vince by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vince by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

