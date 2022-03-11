VINchain (VIN) Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $236,332.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VINchain Coin Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

