Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading 4.4% Higher

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.41. 661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 71,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of $688.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of -1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,926,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after acquiring an additional 698,781 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,057,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 38,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 349,329 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

