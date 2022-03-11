Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

VMUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.28) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.49) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 229.78 ($3.01).

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 167.65 ($2.20) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 189.37. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.87).

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.15), for a total value of £6,796.16 ($8,904.82). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($67,216.98).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

