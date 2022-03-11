Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Emerson Electric accounts for about 2.0% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after buying an additional 220,226 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after buying an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,579,000 after acquiring an additional 312,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.00. 3,081,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.