Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 87,145 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 32,022,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,942,199. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

