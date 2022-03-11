Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,894 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. McDonald’s makes up about 2.6% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.87. 6,124,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,421. The company has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.21. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $211.42 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

