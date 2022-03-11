Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 155,208 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 155,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.2% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,692.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 171,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. 13,599,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,639,918. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

