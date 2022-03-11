Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. Aflac comprises about 1.9% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,498 shares of company stock worth $5,137,813. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of AFL remained flat at $$59.96 during midday trading on Friday. 2,228,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,905. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average is $57.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

