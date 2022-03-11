Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,793 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,793 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,062.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock valued at $606,961,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $142.07. 6,383,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.90 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

