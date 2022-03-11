Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 15,868 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000. Clorox comprises approximately 2.5% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 133.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 382,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Clorox by 28,702.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 316,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.16. 1,588,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,264. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $130.06 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

