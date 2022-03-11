Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 21,756 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Realty Income by 2,941.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,451,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.18. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

