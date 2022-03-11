Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $1.91 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Medtronic makes up 1.7% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 35,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $103.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,149,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average is $115.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.