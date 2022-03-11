Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,817,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,167,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.