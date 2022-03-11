Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,604 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,933 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,964. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.34 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average of $128.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

