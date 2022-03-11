Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,094 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. Starbucks accounts for about 2.6% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $100,376,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.73. 15,023,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,801,611. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

