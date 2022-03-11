Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.8% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $948.25.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $5.37 on Friday, hitting $691.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,815. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $797.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $871.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.