Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Chubb comprises 2.2% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $201.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,236. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.80. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $211.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $404,247. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

