Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. J. M. Smucker makes up about 2.4% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,074 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 512.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 106,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 327,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 106,605 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.84. The stock had a trading volume of 869,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,969. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.11. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

