Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,260 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.8% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.00. The stock had a trading volume of 372,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,257. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $346.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $126.72 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

