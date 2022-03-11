Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,705 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,670 shares of company stock worth $2,151,433 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $152.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,389,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,530. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.47. The stock has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

