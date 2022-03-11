Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 3.1% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 94,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 67,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $54.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,409,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $57.25. The company has a market cap of $227.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.