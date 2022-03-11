Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000. Dominion Energy accounts for 2.5% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $82.26. 2,462,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $84.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

