Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. Duke Energy accounts for about 2.2% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,993,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,927,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.14. 2,229,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,686. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $90.69 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,181 shares of company stock worth $2,404,906 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

